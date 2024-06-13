One of Calgary’s best pizza spots is gearing up to open a brand-new location this week.

Una Pizza + Wine, a YYC staple for California-style pies, is opening in Willow Park. The exciting new concept will offer takeout only.

The new spot at #408 – 10816 Macleod Trail SE will make it easier for Calgarians in the south of the city to get their hands on Una’s pies to take home or enjoy on the go.

Una Pizza + Wine in Willow Park will be opening from June 15 at 4 pm and will then be open seven days a week from 11 am to 11 pm.

It’s not the only exciting expansion on the way. Last year, Una Pizza announced it would also be opening a new location in Calgary’s University District.

The new spot will be located on the ground floor of The Forge building alongside a brand-new Native Tongues. It is anticipated that the new location will offer a menu similar to that of its other Calgary locations.

Una Pizza already has locations in 17th Avenue, Bridgeland, 85th and Broadcast in Calgary as well as outposts in Banff and Saskatoon.

Una Pizza + Wine – Willow Park

Address: #408 – 10816 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

With files from Hogan Short