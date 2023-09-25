Summer has been amazing here in YYC, but we can still look ahead to what will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events for the fall.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and epic burger and pizza fests. There are many food spots that are opening up as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in September.

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Visit the new fried Chicken spot Birdie

The menu offers chicken pieces, plenty of unique sandwiches, sides, milkshakes, craft beer, and more. For sandwiches, there are options like BBQ, Chipotle, Plain Jane, and Mediterranean, to name a few. The Nashville sandwich here is both hot and sweet and comes topped simply with lettuce, pickles, and mayo.

Where: 920 Northmount Drive NW Unit 7, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious French toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in August from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

YYC Pizza Fest 2023

To highlight local businesses and Calgary’s vibrant pizza culture, this event has been in YYC since 2014. This 10-day festival supports Calgary Meals on Wheels, so you’ll be digging in for a good cause.

When: September 15 to October 1, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer, all offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in the University District

For the second year in a row, the Terroir Symposium is coming to Calgary.

This is a massive hospitality event where industry professionals can connect, share ideas, create opportunities, and make some seriously delicious food.

It’s one of the largest food events in Canada. Tickets are on sale right now, and the early bird tickets are “going fast.”

When: September 30 to October 2, 2023

Where: SAIT and the Jack Singer Concert Hall

Price: Starting at $131.25; buy tickets here

