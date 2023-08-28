Birdie is one of the most exciting fried chicken spots in the city and it only recently opened its doors.

It opened in June and the concept isn’t just fried chicken and tenders — it also specializes in milkshakes, alcoholic drinks, and mini-golf.

There are some absolutely amazing places to treat yourself to fried chicken in YYC. This one might need a spot on that list.

The menu offers chicken pieces, plenty of unique sandwiches, sides, milkshakes, craft beer, and more. For sandwiches, there are options like BBQ, Chipotle, Plain Jane, and Mediterranean, to name a few. The Nashville sandwich here is both hot and sweet and comes topped simply with lettuce, pickles, and mayo.

Sides are always the most fun part of fried chicken dining and the classics are all here. Go for the waffle fries, onion rings, potato salad, or any of the other selections. There are eight milkshakes, too, like the Biscoff and the Peach.

Go in and get your fried chicken fix at this new spot that opened up in June. bring your best mini-golf partner.

Birdie

Where: 920 Northmount Drive NW Unit 7, Calgary

