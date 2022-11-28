We’re officially heading into December and with the holiday spirit arriving, so will many amazing Calgary food events.

November was great for YYC diners, but we are ready for the holidays and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday pop-up bars, tastings, and of course, the always popular Christmas markets. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: November 11, 2022, to March 31, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSM Food Hall & Bar (@firststreetmarketyyc)

Taking place on December 3 from 2 to 6 pm, this family-friendly event will have Christmas tree ornament-making stations, photos with Santa’s sleigh, face painting, carollers, and more.

Not only will there be regular cocktails, wine, and beer available at the bar, but also seasonal beverages on special. Of course, there will also be outstanding food vendors on-site for whatever you’re craving.

Where: First Street Market — 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

When: Saturday, December 3 from 2 to 6 pm

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Starting on November 23 and running to December 23, guests can experience the decorated space serving Caribbean food with Christmas-themed cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird. The festive glassware will also be up for grabs, perfect for stocking stuffers.

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

When: November 23 to December 23, 2022

Instagram