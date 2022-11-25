Inside the newly opened IHOP restaurant in Calgary (PHOTOS)

There is a new IHOP that just arrived in Calgary.

This is the second outpost for the International House of Pancakes having opened at Southcentre Mall in October. The other location can be found at 901 64th Avenue NE #4170.

There are many great spots for pancakes in YYC, and this is certainly one of them.

Breakfast lovers can swing by this American breakfast chain for a T-Bone Steak and Eggs, a Breakfast Sampler, or maybe just a full stack of buttermilk pancakes. Go before, after, or in the middle of a big day of shopping. After all, it is the holiday season so this is perfect timing.

The Southcentre Mall is one of Calgary’s premier shopping destinations, and this new restaurant is just one more reason to visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUILD IT (@builditbydesign)

IHOP Calgary – Southcentre Mall

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Instagram