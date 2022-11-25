A Kitchen, a unique dining concept that seems to offer it all, has just opened in Calgary.

Calgary has great burgers joints, pasta spots, and places for fried chicken, but this new restaurant has all of it in one location: at 2223 Centre Street NW.

Some of the varied items found on the menu here include a grilled chicken burger, New Orleans-style roasted chicken burger, and pasta dishes.

There is a traditional Chinese-style Jajangmeyon here as well, made with sauteed noodles and minced meat pork fried in bean paste.

The fried chicken here comes in a few flavours, like the Signature Sweet and Spicy or the homemade honey mustard.

For drinks, there are several handmade options that look as great as they taste, like the Orange Yashi Oolong Tea, Strawberry Green Tea, or Pineapple and Yashi Oolong Lemon tea.

This restaurant seems to offer it all, no matter what cuisine you’re in the mood for, and whether to not you want it express to go or to enjoy sitting down with friends.

Check it out for yourself on Calgary’s Centre Street.

A Kitchen

Address: 2223 Centre Street NW, Calgary

