10 Calgary food events happening this week: July 17 to 23

Stampede week has ended, but July is still a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and all of the fun Calgary Stampede events. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in July.

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in July.

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

Still one or two left!

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free, family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: July 22, 2023

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this tasty new burger joint has been in the works for several months.

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in July from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on May 25.

When: July 20 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Marda Loop Night Market

Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options, plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.

When: July 21, 2023

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: Saturdays in July and August

4th Street Night Market

It’s not just Lilac Fest on 4th Street this year. The 4th Street Night Market is back for its third year along the river in Mission. This free market will give you three chances to enjoy live entertainment, great shopping, and some fantastic food options.

When: July 22, 2023

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

