Stampede is finally here, and it really looks like this week in July will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and all of the fun Calgary Stampede events. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in July.

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free, family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

It seems like there are more Stampede tents than ever, with returning favourites and a few new ones as well. From National Saloon to Cowboys, these are the hotspots of the Stampede for food, concerts, and fun.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

It’s fair to say the Stampede brings food we’ve never seen, tasted, or even heard of before. In 2022, the food you could find included tongue pizza, squid ink corndogs, habanero ice pops, and Kraft Dinner soft serve ice cream. You can check out the 2023 list here.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Stampede grounds

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: July 13, 2023

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Inglewood Night Market

This market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

When: July 14, 2023

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this tasty new burger joint has been in the works for several months.

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in July from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: Saturdays in July and August

