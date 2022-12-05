We’re officially in December and with the holiday spirit arriving, so will many amazing Calgary food events.

November was great for YYC diners, but we are ready for the holidays and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into December.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday pop-up bars, tastings, and of course, the always popular Christmas markets. There are many food spots opening in December as well, which feels like a bunch of mini-food events.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in December.

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific to create an exotic paradise which will soon turn into a winter wonderland.

Starting on November 23 and running to December 23, guests can experience the decorated space serving Caribbean food with Christmas-themed cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird. The festive glassware will also be up for grabs, perfect for stocking stuffers.

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

When: November 23 to December 23, 2022

Located at the District at Beltline Food Hall, this is a communal yoga class with a pay-what-you-can structure. Grab lunch at any of the food vendors, cafes, or restaurants on-site here.

When: Saturdays at 11 am

Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Pay what you can

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: Until January 21, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Bubbles Galore

If you are a fan of classic sparkling wines, then this tasting event gives you the chance to try some while learning about them. It’s a quick event where you’ll sip and hear about three different kinds of bubbles.

Where: Market Wines University — 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

When: Saturday, December 10 from 4 to 5 pm

Price: $10 per ticket

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Where: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

