Have you ever been shopping and out of nowhere started craving a piece of cake?

Thankfully here to appeal to our sweet tooth is the Carlo’s Bakery Shop Express, which has four cake ATM machines located in different Calgary malls.

Owned by Buddy Valastro, or The Cake Boss as he’s better known, the famous Carlo’s Bakery has these pop-up, self-serve cake vending machines set up in CF Chinook Centre, The Core Shopping Mall, Southcentre Mall, and CrossIron Mills.

These are the only four of these fully automated cake ATMs in Western Canada, which makes the cake lovers of Calgary pretty lucky. There are also four in Quebec and 16 in Ontario.

Inside of these dessert-based ATM machines are several beautiful pieces of cake to choose from. You simply choose the flavour you’d like to try, pay, and then immediately get served a slice from one of the most well-known bakers in the world.

Flavours vary from machine to machine, but a few favourites include red velvet, cookies and cream, classic chocolate, or the signature Rainbow slice.

Whatever slice you choose, these machines are temperature-controlled and fully re-stocked every day to ensure you’re getting the best cake possible.

Valastro initially rose to fame on TLC’s Cake Boss, which then resulted in many spin-off shows and best-selling cookbooks.

These cake ATMs are a way for people all over to try the cakes and cookies that had our mouths watering while watching him make them on screen.

Stay tuned for any more of these cake ATMs popping up in the city.

Carlo’s Bake Shop Express

Address: The Core Shopping Centre – 324 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Address: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Address: CrossIron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary

Instagram