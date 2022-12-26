We’re officially heading into the new year, and with it come many amazing Calgary food events.

The holiday season has been great for YYC diners, but we are ready for the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into December and January.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday pop-up bars, tastings, and of course, the NYE parties. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in December.

Located at the District at Beltline Food Hall, this is a communal yoga class with a pay-what-you-can structure. Grab lunch at any of the food vendors, cafes, or restaurants on-site here.

When: Saturdays at 11 am

Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Pay what you can

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: Until January 21, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

NYE Dinners

There are tons of restaurants hosting NYE parties, special menus, and ticketed dinners, Like Major Tom, Modern Steak, Donna Mac, Teatro, and more.

When: December 31, 2022

Where: Various locations