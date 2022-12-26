6 Calgary food events happening this week: December 26 to January 1
We’re officially heading into the new year, and with it come many amazing Calgary food events.
The holiday season has been great for YYC diners, but we are ready for the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into December and January.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday pop-up bars, tastings, and of course, the NYE parties. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in December.
Yoga Saturdays
View this post on Instagram
Located at the District at Beltline Food Hall, this is a communal yoga class with a pay-what-you-can structure. Grab lunch at any of the food vendors, cafes, or restaurants on-site here.
When: Saturdays at 11 am
Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Pay what you can
Potion Putt
Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
The Dancing Queen
Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.
When: Until January 21, 2023
Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $99 per person; buy here
The Cellar’s Weekly Whisk(e)y Tasting Flight
This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.
When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm
Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary
Price: $25
Miracle on First Street
Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.
It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.
When: November 16 through December 24
Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary
NYE Dinners
View this post on Instagram
There are tons of restaurants hosting NYE parties, special menus, and ticketed dinners, Like Major Tom, Modern Steak, Donna Mac, Teatro, and more.
When: December 31, 2022
Where: Various locations