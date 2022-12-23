The best fine dining hotel restaurant in the continent was just named, and it’s right here in Alberta.

There are some absolutely incredible places to eat in Banff, and this hotel restaurant has landed on the World Culinary Awards list for 2022.

Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel was named the Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant in 2022 in North America at the prestigious awards.

The third annual World Culinary Awards were just announced for 2022, with establishments all over the world receiving distinctions in various categories.

The culinary awards “serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary tourism industry through our annual awards programme” and is a sister program to the World Travel Awards, according to its website.

Categories include World’s Best Restaurant, World’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant, World’s Best Rooftop, and more, with subcategories of winners for each continent.

The atmosphere is luxurious and the views are incredible at Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel which sits next to Sulphur Mountain, offering stunning views of Mount Rundle.

The menu is over 50 pages long and has more than 17,000 bottles of wine from all over the world. There is a caviar service, cheese flights, and different multi-course menus that include dishes like caribou tataki and dry-aged duck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rimrock Resort Hotel (@rimrockresort)

Other Canadian accolades include Montreal’s Toque being named Canada’s Best Restaurant while Sky Bistro in Banff snagged the award for North America’s Best Rooftop Restaurant for 2022.

To view the entire list of winners, check out the World Culinary Awards’ website.

With files from Daryn Wright