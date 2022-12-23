There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Diamond Bakery will be another one.

The last day for the bakery is unclear, but it appears that it’ll be sometime this month, before the end of the year. It has been a staple for the Chinatown community, so it’s sad to see the local bakery shutter, especially after such a long time.

This hidden gem of a food spot offered sweet and savoury baked goods, with a specialty in pineapple buns and egg tarts. It’s been a fixture of the city for more than 30 years, an astonishing feat for any business.

The bakery is located inside the HSBC Bank on 3rd Avenue.

We will miss the incredible menu here, like the BBQ pork buns, curry buns, egg tarts, pineapple buns, steamed pudding, and so much more.

The reason isn’t entirely sad news though, as the owners have decided to retire.

Stop in, say hello and thank you, and grab some egg tarts while you still can.

Diamond Bakery

Address: 111 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary