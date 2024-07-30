14 can't-miss food events happening in Calgary in August

Summer is in full swing, and with the arrival of August comes a ton of fun foodie events in Calgary.

From food festivals aplenty to farmers markets and tours, here are some of the very best food events to check out in YYC this August.

One-time-only events

For all you ice cream fans, don’t miss out on YYC Ice Cream Fest. Participating cafes, restaurants, and creameries will get creative to serve up delicious chilled treats to Calgarians, all in support of Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: July 19 to August 5, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

One of Calgary’s best summer foodie events is returning! Over 90 of the city’s best restaurants, breweries, and food trucks will gather in one place to offer sample sizes of some of their culinary delights. Best of all, admission is free.

When: August 1 to 5, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Admission is free

Couch Wines Tasting

If you’re looking for the perfect pour to accompany a chill night at home, this is the wine tasting for you. As well as trying some tasty sips, you’ll also be able to enjoy some cheese and charcuterie.

When: August 1, 2024

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $57.31 per person; buy tickets here

Again + Again Fundraiser 4 The Family

Some of the city’s top DJs will be gathering on Modern Love’s rooftop for a huge fundraiser for Ol’ Beautiful. Donations will be accepted to support the brewery and Ol’ Beautiful beer will be served all night.

When: August 3, 2024

Where: Modern Love – 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Donations accepted

Root Beer Float Day

The Dorian will be serving up root beer floats for a donation to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. All proceeds will support the Children’s Miracle Network.

When: August 6, 2024, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Alberta on the Plate

This 10-day dine-out festival is all about celebrating all the incredible food Alberta has to offer. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 9 to 18, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Fundraiser for Jasper

Head to Modern Steak’s Stephen Avenue rooftop for a fundraiser to raise funds for hospitality and tourism workers in Jasper. There’ll be passed appetizers, a carving station and a selection of wines, beers and cocktails to try.

When: August 10, 2024, from noon to 3 pm

Where: Modern Steak rooftop – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $85 per person; reserve a spot here

Halal Ribfest

For the second year in a row, Halal Ribfest will return this summer. Dozens of Halal dishes, from succulent ribs and barbecue to inventive street food, will be on offer.

When: August 23 to 25, 2024

Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here

More than 25 local microbreweries and restaurants will gather for Barley & Smoke to raise money for Kids Cancer Care. Guests will be able to enjoy sample-sized portions of delicious bites and sips and free ice cream scoops from Foothills Creamery.

When: August 24, 2024 from 3 pm

Where: Enmax Park – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: From $134.30; buy tickets here

Brewery & The Beast

This “all you can enjoy” festival will see over 50 of YYC’s top chefs, distillers, brewers, and meat producers gathered for one day only. You’ll be given a wooden board with a cupholder and free reign to eat as much as you’d like.

When: August 25, 2024

Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Tuesday from 4 pm

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here