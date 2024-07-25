FoodFood News

Here are the Alberta restaurants offering discounted meals to those evacuating Jasper

Jul 25 2024, 10:36 pm
Thousands of residents and tourists have been forced to evacuate the town of Jasper and surrounding Jasper National Park due to multiple wildfires in the area.

According to Parks Canada, approximately 25,000 people were evacuated as fires approached the town of Jasper this week, leading to many heading to surrounding towns and cities, including Calgary and Edmonton.

While there is still no estimate on when people will be able to return to Jasper, many local restaurants and breweries have stepped in to help out in the meantime, offering discounted meals to those in need.

If you have been evacuated from Jasper, here are some of the restaurants offering a helping hand right now.

Campio Brewing Co

Edmonton spot Campio Brewing Co. will offer 50% off all regular-priced food items to Jasper evacuees until it is safe for them to return.

Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Last Best Brewing & Distilling

Last Best in Calgary will also be offering 50% off regular-priced food to Jasper evacuees.

Address: 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Banff Ave Brewing Co

Banff Ave Brewing will also be offering Jasper evacuees 50% off regular-priced food.

Address: 110 Banff Avenue, Banff

Smitty’s Hinton

Smitty’s in Hinton will be offering free meals for evacuated Jasper residents.

Address: 445 Gregg Avenue, Hinton

Sherlock Holmes Pubs

The Sherlock Holme’s Pub’s North and Downtown locations will be offering 50% off to Jasper evacuees in Edmonton.

Address: 10012 – 101A Avenue, Edmonton
Address: 13580 137th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Address: 800 Broadmoor Boulevard #200, Sherwood Park
Address: 8519 112th Street NW, Edmonton

Duggan’s Boundary Irish Pub

Duggan’s will also be offering 50% off for Jasper evacuees in Edmonton.

Address: 9013 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

