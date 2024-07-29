Albertans will soon be able to get cannabis delivered directly to their door through Uber Eats.

The popular food delivery app is partnering with Leafly, an online cannabis marketplace, and local weed vendors to allow customers in Calgary and Edmonton to order cannabis products starting July 30.

“More Albertans are accessing legal cannabis than ever before. We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Alberta to purchase legal cannabis for delivery directly to their homes,” said Klaas Knieriem, general manager of grocery and retail for Uber Eats in Canada.

If you’re curious about how it’ll work, the Uber Eats app will have a new “cannabis” category, or you can search for one of the licensed retailers available on the app. Customers will have to confirm they’re of legal age to enter the storefront and again in person when the goods are being delivered.

Unlike most Uber Eats orders, which are delivered by independent third-party drivers, cannabis products will be delivered by the retailer’s own provincially certified staff, who will check IDs and sobriety when delivering.

Weed delivery has been available in Canada since 2022, launching in Toronto, and it expanded into parts of BC last year.

“Our focus at Dank Cannabis has always been to bring a stress free retail experience to our customers since we started our business in 2021,” said Arshi Kalkat, co-founder of Dank Cannabis, one of the participating retailers.

“This partnership will help us continue to do that and expand our reach to even more people in Calgary. Just like the in-store experience, our provincially certified delivery staff understand and comply with local regulations around cannabis transactions, including checking ID.”

Here are the cannabis retailers that will be available on Uber Eats when it launches: