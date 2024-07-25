10 must-try foods to try at Taste of Calgary this year
One of Calgary’s most exciting foodie events returns to the city next month, bringing dozens of drool-worthy eats.
Taste of Calgary, one of the city’s most highly anticipated food and beverage festivals, will be held in downtown YYC from August 1 to 5 at Parking Lot #6 (311 8th Street SW).
Over the course of the five-day festival, over 90 of the city’s top restaurants, breweries, and food trucks will gather to showcase sample-sized menu items that highlight YYC’s culturally diverse culinary scene.
“As always, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and diverse culinary scene that Calgary is known and loved for,” said Jennifer Rempel, Taste of Calgary event producer.
“Adding an extra date and a larger event space has allowed us to curate a greater number of talented local restaurants, food trucks, breweries, and distilleries participating in this year’s event.”
“With an even greater lineup of International and specialty dishes, we can’t wait to showcase the exceptional culinary talent and creativity that Calgary has to offer, and we invite everyone to join us for a grand celebration of flavours, culture, and community,” she added.
If you’re already salivating, here are some of the must-try items heading to Taste of Calgary this year:
- Savoury Sesame Donut – Pure Street Food
- Pork Siomai – Siomai Queen
- Al Pastor Tacos – Chile N Manago
- Soufflé Pancake – Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes
- Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab – Big Fish and Open Range
- Pork Belly Sisig – Amihan Grill and Bakeshop
- Hand Rolled Potato Gnocchi – Meraki Cuisine – Food Truck
- Pablo Mini Tart – Pablo Calgary
- Minas Taste Meat Sampler – Minas
- Salted Caramel Donut Ice Cream Sandwich – Hey Sugar
In addition to all the deliciousness to try out at the festival, 15 foodie vendors will also be on-site, selling everything from specialty cookware to prepackaged spices, condiments, and homemade goods to take home.
A full list of all the participating spots and menu items can be found on the Taste of Calgary website.
Taste of Calgary
When: August 1 to 5, 2024
Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 — 311 8th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free admission