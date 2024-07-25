10 must-try foods to try at Taste of Calgary this year

One of Calgary’s most exciting foodie events returns to the city next month, bringing dozens of drool-worthy eats.

Taste of Calgary, one of the city’s most highly anticipated food and beverage festivals, will be held in downtown YYC from August 1 to 5 at Parking Lot #6 (311 8th Street SW).

Over the course of the five-day festival, over 90 of the city’s top restaurants, breweries, and food trucks will gather to showcase sample-sized menu items that highlight YYC’s culturally diverse culinary scene.

“As always, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and diverse culinary scene that Calgary is known and loved for,” said Jennifer Rempel, Taste of Calgary event producer.

“Adding an extra date and a larger event space has allowed us to curate a greater number of talented local restaurants, food trucks, breweries, and distilleries participating in this year’s event.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Calgary (@tasteofcalgary)

“With an even greater lineup of International and specialty dishes, we can’t wait to showcase the exceptional culinary talent and creativity that Calgary has to offer, and we invite everyone to join us for a grand celebration of flavours, culture, and community,” she added.

If you’re already salivating, here are some of the must-try items heading to Taste of Calgary this year:

Savoury Sesame Donut – Pure Street Food

Pork Siomai – Siomai Queen

Al Pastor Tacos – Chile N Manago

Soufflé Pancake – Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab – Big Fish and Open Range

Pork Belly Sisig – Amihan Grill and Bakeshop

Hand Rolled Potato Gnocchi – Meraki Cuisine – Food Truck

Pablo Mini Tart – Pablo Calgary

Minas Taste Meat Sampler – Minas

Salted Caramel Donut Ice Cream Sandwich – Hey Sugar

In addition to all the deliciousness to try out at the festival, 15 foodie vendors will also be on-site, selling everything from specialty cookware to prepackaged spices, condiments, and homemade goods to take home.

A full list of all the participating spots and menu items can be found on the Taste of Calgary website.

Taste of Calgary

When: August 1 to 5, 2024

Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 — 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission