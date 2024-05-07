YYC Ice Cream Fest is returning to the city this summer

A huge celebration of all things frozen and delicious is coming to Calgary this summer.

YYC Ice Cream Fest is set to return to the city once again with a just over two-week run from July 19 to August 5.

The event, put together by the team behind YYC Hot Chocolate Fest, kicked off in 2022 and is now entering its third year of showcasing some of the city’s best ice cream.

Throughout the festival, participating cafes, restaurants and creameries will be getting creative to serve up some delicious chilled treats to Calgarians, all in support of Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Diners will be able to vote for their favourites with awards going to the very best of the best. The awards up for grabs are YYC’s Best Scoop, Best Non-Dairy Scoop and the Golden Scoop Award, which is the best-selling item from the festival.

Last year’s winners included Milk Ice Cream, D’Served Ice Cream Sandwiches and Apprentice Cafe.

While the competition may be hot, at least there’ll be a ton of ice cream to cool us all down.

Stay tuned to find out the participating spots!

When: July 19 to August 5, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary