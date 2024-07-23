Barley & Smoke, one of Calgary’s best foodie events, is returning to the city next month.

More than 25 local microbreweries and restaurants will descend on Enmax Park on August 24 for Barley & Smoke: Grillin’ for a Cure, a fundraiser for Kids Cancer Care.

With every ticket, guests will be able to enjoy sample-sized portions of delicious bites and sips from the lineup of 100% local businesses, as well as free ice cream scoops from Foothills Creamery.

Many of Barley & Smoke’s participants are restaurants and breweries that have been involved since its inaugural year in 2019, but there will also be several newcomers to the lineup.

Among those handing out eats will be Pink Door Pizza, Rodney’s Oyster House, Cluck n Cleaver, and Una Pizza and Wine, with sips from Banded Peak, Establishment, Cabin and more.

Country, indie folk artist Jaiden Riley will also be performing to set the atmosphere for a dreamy summer night out.

When: August 24, 2024 from 3 pm

Where: Enmax Park – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: From $134.30; buy tickets here