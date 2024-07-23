FoodFood EventsFood News

Barley & Smoke: Foodie fundraiser returns to Calgary next month

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Jul 23 2024, 5:37 pm
Barley & Smoke: Foodie fundraiser returns to Calgary next month

Barley & Smoke, one of Calgary’s best foodie events, is returning to the city next month.

More than 25 local microbreweries and restaurants will descend on Enmax Park on August 24 for Barley & Smoke: Grillin’ for a Cure, a fundraiser for Kids Cancer Care.

With every ticket, guests will be able to enjoy sample-sized portions of delicious bites and sips from the lineup of 100% local businesses, as well as free ice cream scoops from Foothills Creamery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barley & Smoke (@barleysmoke)

Many of Barley & Smoke’s participants are restaurants and breweries that have been involved since its inaugural year in 2019, but there will also be several newcomers to the lineup.

Among those handing out eats will be Pink Door Pizza, Rodney’s Oyster House, Cluck n Cleaver, and Una Pizza and Wine, with sips from Banded Peak, Establishment, Cabin and more.

Country, indie folk artist Jaiden Riley will also be performing to set the atmosphere for a dreamy summer night out.

Barley & Smoke

When: August 24, 2024 from 3 pm
Where: Enmax Park – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: From $134.30; buy tickets here

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop