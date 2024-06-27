One of Banff’s most stunning hotels has transformed its patio and terrace for the summer, and it’s a Parisian dream.

The Fairmont Banff Springs has kicked off the summer season in style with the return of Banffchella, and this time, it’s inspired by opulent Parisian garden parties.

Both the upper garden terrace and Vermillion Room restaurant patio have been totally transformed with floral art installations to create a magical garden paradise right in the heart of the Canadian Rockies.

Guests can entertain themselves with lawn games such as croquet, pétanque, and corn hole on the lawn, and indulge in champagne or signature Banffchella cocktails crafted in collaboration with Ketel One. There’s even an espresso martini machine.

Banffchella will also see live music on select Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Guests can take advantage and grab a dreamy Instagram snap of the event’s iconic “Beautiful Banff” sign, surrounded by florals and stunning mountain views.

Both hotel guests and those enjoying lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant will be able to check out all that Banffchella has to offer this summer.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

