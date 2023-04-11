Spring is finally here and it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like Disney-themed dinners and month-long food festivals. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in April.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

Set inside the titular Beast’s castle, guests will also create their own Beauty and the Beast-inspired cocktails.

When: March 24 to December 31, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

This new spot JUST opened in YYC.

Calgary desperately needed a dance club that also felt like you could have an intimate conversation over food or walk around and mingle. Major Tom offers a New York dining experience, Lulu Bar makes you feel like you’re in Hawaii, and Sweet Loretta is like we’ve been transported back into the ’80s.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves in this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: March 10 to May 14, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer.

When: April 13, 2023

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

Banff has become a foodie destination, and this fest will be a highlight of many of the best spots the mountain town has to offer. During these 13 days, guests can enjoy a long list of creative cocktails, delicious eats, and interactive events.

When: April 10 to 23, 2023

Where: Banff, Alberta

Mixology Date Night

Presented by Frenchie Wine Bar and Your Date Night YYC, this is an incredible idea if you’re searching for a date night idea. Couples can learn to build, mix, and shake three hand-crafted cocktails with a partner (and drink them of course), and much more.

When: Tuesday, April 11 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $70

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75, buy tickets here

The Spring Market

In addition to the food and booze vendors at this market with over 80 spots, an amazing brunch will also be hosted at the Mojave Grill.

When: Sunday, April 16 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Deerfoot Inn & Casino — 11500 35th Street SE #1000, Calgary

Price: FREE, tickets here

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person, buy here

