All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
Filipino Restaurant Month is just a couple of weeks away!
When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced last year that Canada would be getting its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.
Well, it’s back for another year!
For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.
From April 1 to 30, eight different Filipino restaurants in Calgary will be available for diners to discover and try.
Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.
Amihan Grill + Bakeshop
Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary
Chopstix
Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Pacific Hut
Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Rise N’ Shine
Address: 5330 72nd Avenue SE #121, Calgary
Max’s Restaurant
Address: 3581 20th Avenue NE, Calgary
Barrio Fiesta
Address: 6800 Memorial Drive E #170, Calgary
Nan’s Noodle House
Address: 3103b Edmonton Trail, Calgary
Paolo’s
Address: 7070 11th Street SE #11, Calgary