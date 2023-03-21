All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Filipino Restaurant Month is just a couple of weeks away!

When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced last year that Canada would be getting its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.

Well, it’s back for another year!

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

From April 1 to 30, eight different Filipino restaurants in Calgary will be available for diners to discover and try.

Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amihan Grill + Bakeshop (@amihan.grill.bakeshop)

Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chopstix Filipino Restaurant (@chopstixfilipino)

Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise N’ Shine Breakfast Place (@rnsbreakfastplace)

Address: 5330 72nd Avenue SE #121, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max’s Restaurant Calgary (@maxscalgary)

Address: 3581 20th Avenue NE, Calgary

Barrio Fiesta

Address: 6800 Memorial Drive E #170, Calgary

Nan’s Noodle House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nan’s Noodle House (@nansnoodlehouse)

Address: 3103b Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Paolo’s

Address: 7070 11th Street SE #11, Calgary

