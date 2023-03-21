FoodFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 21 2023, 5:30 pm
All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
@nansnoodlehouse | @amihan.grill.bakeshop/Instagram

Filipino Restaurant Month is just a couple of weeks away!

When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced last year that Canada would be getting its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.

Well, it’s back for another year!

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

From April 1 to 30, eight different Filipino restaurants in Calgary will be available for diners to discover and try.

Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

Amihan Grill + Bakeshop

Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary

Instagram

Chopstix

Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Pacific Hut

Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Rise N’ Shine

Address: 5330 72nd Avenue SE #121, Calgary

Instagram

Max’s Restaurant

Address: 3581 20th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Barrio Fiesta

Address: 6800 Memorial Drive E #170, Calgary

Facebook

Nan’s Noodle House

Address: 3103b Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Instagram

Paolo’s

Address: 7070 11th Street SE #11, Calgary

Facebook

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.