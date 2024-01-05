8 spots to get delicious pizza by the slice in Calgary

When it comes to quick and easy handheld snacks, nothing quite compares to a good old slice of pizza.

Whether you’re on the move or you just don’t have the appetite for a whole pie, grabbing a slice of pizza covered in your favourite toppings is going to hit the spot.

While not every pizza joint offers up singular slices, there are plenty of Cowtown spots that do and these ones are the best.

Hailing from Vancouver, Uncle Fatih’s Pizza opened its first Calgary location last year, and it’s a must-visit if you’re craving a slice of the good stuff.

With a signature sesame seed crust and toppings like butter chicken, beef and blue cheese, and roasted potato, you won’t be disappointed.

Address: 1521 4th Street SW, Calgary

From the team behind Italian restaurant D.O.P., Pizza Face serves up some of Calgary’s best pies, and the good news is, you can also just grab a slice or two.

There are plenty of choices of toppings, like Tony’s Classic Roni, Mike’s Pickle, and Hawaiian.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

This Beltline staple is a must-visit after a long night on the town, and it can get pretty crowded. With classic slices up for grabs like pepperoni and specialties like tandoori chicken and donair, the pizza is well worth the wait.

Address: 205 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Una Pizza is a classic Calgary spot and its 17th Avenue outpost has a takeout spot where you can grab pizza by the slice.

Una’s pies come with some delicious toppings, such as The Local with smoked bacon, fennel sausage, and maple syrup.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

If you’re looking for somewhere quick and easy to take care of a rumbling stomach, Fresh Slice has outposts all over the city where you can grab a cheap slice.

There are dozens of different pizza toppings available as well as dipping sauces and other snacks like chicken wings.

Address: 1305 1st Street SW, Calgary

Address: #118, 1111 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 515 4th Street SE, Calgary

Address: 421 10th Street NW, Calgary

Address: Unit 206 5222 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 15 Sunpark Plaza SE Ste 4112, Calgary

Inglewood Pizza

This Inglewood spot has been open for almost 20 years, serving up fresh slices of pizza to customers. There are usually quite a few different topping combos to enjoy, making the perfect snack while wandering through the neighbourhood.

Address: 1225A 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 3415 26th Avenue SW, Calgary

Roma’s Pizzeria

If you’re in Bridgeland, Roma’s Pizzeria is the place to be if you’re looking to grab a slice. With fresh pies, pasta dishes, and salads, this family-owned spot is the place to be.

Address: 931 General Avenue NE, Calgary

Lina’s

This Italian market has stores all over the city and some pretty fantastic slices of pizza. Take some time between perusing the aisles of imported goods to grab a slice.

Address: 5103, 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Address: #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 5108 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Address: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary