Uncle Fatih’s Pizza, a hugely successful pizza chain based out of Vancouver, has finally arrived in Calgary.

With nine different locations in the Vancouver area, this marks its first-ever Calgary spot, and it finally opens today.

Located on 4th Street and just off Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue, this will soon be the perfect place for a post-bar, late-night slice (or three).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Fatih’s Pizza (@unclefatih)

With dough made every day, and rustic, traditional, never frozen ingredients, Uncle Fatih’s is a go-to spot for pizza by the slice.

The focus here is going heavy on the meat and veggies while staying easy on the cheese, which is how the price for a slice stays so low but satisfaction stays high. Each flavour, of which there are many, is delicious and filling. The sesame seed crust is the signature here.

There are more than 25 different pizzas to choose from, most of which are always on display to grab a quick slice.

Meat options include Alfredo steak, butter chicken, beef and blue cheese, and Italian sausage, while veggie options include eggplant artichoke, ricotta cheese, and veggie pesto.

Daily specials, create-your-own-pizza options, and sides like ranch and hot sauce are also options to make your pizza-eating experience as great as possible.

Check out this new West Coast pizza spot that YYC can now also enjoy.

Uncle Fatih’s Pizza

Address: 1521 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram