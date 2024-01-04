Crumbl Cookies: Viral cookie shop to open its first Calgary store this month

If you’re a big cookie fan (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), all your sweetest dreams are about to come true.

Crumbl Cookies, the viral US dessert chain, is finally set to open its first Calgary store this month, and Calgarians will be able to get their first taste of these delicious cookies.

The first Crumbl outpost in YYC will be opening in Quarry Park on January 19, when customers will be able to get their hands on the cookies served up in Crumbl’s signature pink box.

We’ve been waiting for the Utah-based brand to finally make its way to Cowtown after Crumbl Cookies launched several stores in Edmonton and the surrounding area last year, as well as locations in Airdrie and Medicine Hat.

As with other Crumbl stores, the spot will have a weekly rotating menu of cookie flavours to choose from, including a classic chocolate chip, blueberry muffin, and maple cinnamon roll.

The Quarry Park store will be open from 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays, and 8 am to 12 am on Fridays and Saturdays, perfect for late-night snacking.

It doesn’t look like Quarry Park will be the only Calgary neighbourhood to get its hands on the cookies, as signage was also spotted in Deerfoot Meadows, so we’ll be keeping a close eye.

Address: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard #218, Calgary

