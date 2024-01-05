J Webb Wine Merchant: Calgary store to close its doors

Calgary is home to a huge array of independent wine stores; however, one of the most longstanding spots has sadly announced it will be wrapping up operations.

J Webb Wine Merchant, Calgary’s longest-running independent wine shop, broke the news on Instagram that it would be closing its doors after 37 years in business.

Founded by Janet Webb in 1985, the wine merchant had two Calgary stores in Glenmore Landing and West Springs. It was a staple within the community, offering up hundreds of wines, beers and spirits.

“When we opened the shop nearly 40 years ago, we had no idea the impact it would have on the wine scene in Calgary. Being a female owned, independent wine shop meant breaking down walls that had never been moved before,” the post said.

“Since those first challenging days we have had the pleasure of working with some of the best and brightest wine minds in the city and sharing product made by truly passionate individuals.”

“To everyone who has ever walked through our doors, we thank you! As a small business, every bit of support is meaningful,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J. Webb Wine Merchant (@jwebbwine)

J Webb Wine Merchant has not yet shared when its last day in business will be but did say more news and information on sales would be following in the coming days.

Address: 1600 90th Avenue SW Unit C157, Calgary

Address: #3106 – 8561 8A Avenue SW, Calgary

