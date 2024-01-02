Best spots to get healthy fast food in Calgary

If you’re craving vegetables after an indulgent holiday season, we feel you!

Luckily, Calgary has a ton of great, healthy fast food options available so you can get some delicious, fresh greens into your system stat.

From salads, vegan fare and poke bowls, here are some of the best healthy fast foods on offer in YYC.

If you’re looking for plant-based eats that are packed full of flavour, KB & Co is for you. Offerings include oat and hemp seed berry waffles, smokey Caesar salad, a BLT with coconut bacon and plenty of juices and smoothies.

Address: 926 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-561-9856

These açai bowls and smoothies come with your choice of toppings, including granola, peanut butter, coconut, cacao nibs, and more, so you can mix and match to create a healthy treat.

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary, Calgary

1002 17th Avenue SW, Calgary, Calgary

This veg-centric menu has both salad and warm bowl offerings that make the perfect light lunchtime option. Order yourself a side of Buffalo cauli wings too.

Address: Brookfield Place, Plus 15 Level – Unit 214, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-2277

Grain bowls, poke bowls, sandwiches, and smoothies are all on the menu at Vitality Kitchen, and they’re delicious and nutritious. They also have a great range of vegetarian, vegan, gluten or dairy-free dishes.

Address: Fifth Avenue Place – 420 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-475-8775

Seed n Salt sources its ingredients locally to create its wide menu of salads, breakfasts, smoothies, toasts, and so much more. You can dine in and take advantage of the relaxed but bright setting or take your meal to go.

Address: 2008 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-9904

Address: 108, 240 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 825-540-1537

Hula serves up delicious poke bowls in a variety of flavours with your choice of protein, rice or noodles. Flavours take inspiration from around the world, including Korea, Thailand and the Bahamas.

Address: Brookfield Place — #212-225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-8443

Address: Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Phone: 403-386-0222

Address: Centennial Place +15 Level — Unit 215 – 520 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-4944

Address: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-hula

Address: Market Mall — 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-288-1798

Address: Crossiron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rockyview County

Phone: 587-351-1920

SaVeg’s menu is not only healthy, but the dishes are completely vegan too. The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch times with offerings including scrambled tofu, vegan bulgogi and vegan poke bowls.

Address: 637 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-3126

Fork and Salad offers a variety of healthy dishes with seasonal salads, takes on classics like Caesar or Cobb salads and tasty grain bowls.

Address: Mount Royal Village – 120, 880 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-7300

With superfood salads, elixir smoothies and lattes, downtown spot Wise & Wright is a must-try for healthy fare.

Address: 317 7th Avenue SW #163, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-2987

