Best rooftop patios in Calgary to check out this season

If there’s anything better than sipping a refreshing beverage on one of the many patios in Calgary, it’s doing so on a rooftop patio.

Calgarians love drinking outside. As long as it’s above 0ºC, you’ll likely catch locals on one of the many, many patios in the city, where they’ll remain for most of the summer and into the fall.

But a few of these fine outdoor beverage establishments sit just slightly above the rest (literally). Calgary is home to a number of rooftop patios, giving you the chance to enjoy an incredible view while you imbibe.

Here are 10 of the best rooftop patios in Calgary to check out this summer.

Sure, Free House’s indoor space and street-side patio are nice, but the rooftop is clearly the best choice. This local beer and food hall serves up traditional Canadian comfort foods with a sophisticated twist, has 24 beers on tap, and offers an ideal spot for people-watching in Kensington.

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW

Phone: 403-452-1339

Modern Steak has two Calgary locations, but you’re going to want to choose the one on Stephen Avenue if you’re looking for views. Their rooftop patio offers perfect sight lines to the Calgary Tower, TELUS Sky building, and down the historic street.

Address: 100 8th Avenue SE

Phone: 403-244-3600

Broken City’s patio is tucked away on a quiet rooftop overlooking 11th Avenue. Groove to a DJ set, listen to live music, enjoy brunch and a Caesar, or spend the afternoon catching up with friends over open-air pints. Insider’s tip: be sure to follow Broken City on social media for updates on patio hours.

Address: 613 11th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-262-9976

Rooftop Bar @Simmons has literally been named Calgary’s best rooftop patio (at least, according to their website), and it offers panoramic views of the Bow River, St. Patrick’s Island, and the downtown skyline from the top of the Simmons Building. Food is provided by Connie and John’s Pizza, and they have buckets of beer a-plenty. Rooftop Bar also has built-in heaters and a fireplace for chilly nights, and runs live music feature nights.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE

Phone: 403-452-3115

If you’re looking to venture out of the city centre, Brewsters in McKenzie Towne boasts one of South Calgary’s best patios. The local brewery serves up specialty craft beer and expertly created food with a side of suburban rooftop views.

Address: 11 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE

Phone: 403-243-2739

The Rooftop YYC opened earlier this summer and is Calgary’s largest outdoor “weather-managed” patio. The venue offers a forno pizza oven, creative cocktails, and a sound system and stage that make for some fun nightlife and music events, all while nestled above Barclay Mall.

Address: 414 3rd Street SW

Phone: 403-262-0080

With over 100 beers on tap, Craft doesn’t need much more of a draw to bring the crowds, but their rooftop makes the location an even bigger 10th Avenue hotspot. Craft’s patio offers lawn games, an adorable VW bus, and its own bar.

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-514-2337

Chakalaka is new to the YYC scene, but it’s already making waves. From hot lava stone cooking to dessert Ferris wheels to globally inspired menu items, the 17th Ave establishment has it all – including an incredible “island rooftop” patio.

Address: 1410 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 587-891-6872

National (8th Avenue and 10th Avenue locations)

Both of National’s downtown locations feature amazing rooftop patios with some of the best urban views. The local beer halls have extensive beverage menus, unique elevated pub fare, and games like cornhole and ping pong.

Address: #360 225 8th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-237-5556

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-474-2739

Whether you’re shopping at CF Chinook Centre and want to grab a bite, or you make a special trip just to dine at JOEY, it’s worth it for their lively rooftop patio. With perfectly crafted cocktails, a broad menu with options that are sure to please everyone, comfy booths, and adorable string lights, you can’t go wrong with this southwest Calgary spot.

Address: #100A 6455 Macleod Trail SW

Phone: 403-692-6626

