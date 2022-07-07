There are three Modern Steak locations in Calgary: Kensington, Stephen Avenue, and the Southport location.

It looks like the popular spot has made an “unthinkable” but “absolutely necessary” decision during the very hectic time of the Calgary Stampede.

“Our Kensington location will be closed today and reopening back to normal hours on Wednesday, July 20th,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post.

“Our Southport location will be closed for lunches ONLY starting today and reopening back to normal hours Tuesday, July 19th.”

The Stephen Avenue location, located just a few blocks away from the Stampede grounds, will remain completely open and more ready than ever to serve YYC.

This action was made due to “the ultra high stampede volume” that the Stephen Avenue location always experiences, “coupled with a massive labour shortage in the hospitality space.”

The hope is that this short-term closure will ensure that Modern Steak can continue to provide the best experience to its guests, while also avoiding staff burnout.

With staffing so difficult for, many restaurants right now, it appears that rather than work depleted, the team will use all of its resources for the busiest location during the Stampede season.

Known for having one of the coolest patios in the downtown core, it’s no surprise this is an exceptionally busy place to go during the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

“Thank you Calgary for all your amazing support and here’s to an amazing Stampede 2022!”

Modern Steak – Stephen Avenue

Address: 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Modern Steak – Kensington

Address: 107 10A Street NW, Calgary

Modern Ocean

Address: 10606 Southport Road SW, Calgary

Instagram