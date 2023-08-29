Summer might be coming to an end, but we can still look ahead to what will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and epic burger and pizza fests. There are many food spots that are opening up as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in September.

From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country (including YYC), unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs.

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary. A full list will be released online closer to the event

There will be so many fun events during Pride this year, and keep your eyes open for all drag brunches, pride food events, parties, and more.

When: August 26 to September 4, 2023

Where: Various locations

Marda Loop Night Market

Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options, plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.

When: September 1, 2023

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th streets SW

Inglewood Night Market

The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

When: September 8 and September 15

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

Enjoy trying as much food as you possibly can while listening to familiar Italian melodies like “That’s Amore,” “Funiculi Funicula,” and “Santa Lucia” by a wandering accordion player.

When: Sunday, September 10 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events was held on May 25.

When: September 14 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. This tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in September.

When: Thursday, September 14

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

DandyFest 2022!

This year’s DandyFest will be showcasing more than 25 breweries and cideries, many of which are coming from all over Canada and even the US. There will also be live music, art shows, and food stations to look forward to as well.

When: Saturday, September 16 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $38.61; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Visit the new fried Chicken spot Birdie

The menu offers chicken pieces, plenty of unique sandwiches, sides, milkshakes, craft beer, and more. For sandwiches, there are options like BBQ, Chipotle, Plain Jane, and Mediterranean, to name a few. The Nashville sandwich here is both hot and sweet and comes topped simply with lettuce, pickles, and mayo.

Where: 920 Northmount Drive NW Unit 7, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in August from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

4th Street Night Market

The 4th Street Night Market is back for its third year along the river in Mission. This free market will give you three chances to enjoy live entertainment, great shopping, and some fantastic food options.

When: September 16, 2023

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

YYC Pizza Fest 2023

To highlight local businesses and Calgary’s vibrant pizza culture, this event has been in YYC since 2014. This 10-day festival supports Calgary Meals on Wheels, so you’ll be digging in for a good cause.

When: September 15 to October 1, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer, all offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in the University District

There’s another one-of-a-kind themed pop-up heading to Calgary soon, and this one is for all the fairy tale fans out there: The Hansel & Gretel Experience.

It’s a pop-up evening of magic and wonders that will be heading to Calgary for a limited time from September 27 to October 22, 2023.

When: September 27 to October 22, 2023

Where: 102nd Street NW, Calgary

Tickets: $46 per person; buy tickets here

For the second year in a row, the Terroir Symposium is coming to Calgary.

This is a massive hospitality event where industry professionals can connect, share ideas, create opportunities, and make some seriously delicious food.

It’s one of the largest food events in Canada. Tickets are on sale right now, and the early bird tickets are “going fast.”

When: September 30 to October 2, 2023

Where: SAIT and the Jack Singer Concert Hall

Price: Starting at $131.25; buy tickets here

