Best burgers in Calgary you need to try at least once
Nothing hits the spot like a juicy, perfectly topped, fresh-off-the-grill burger, so it’s a good thing Calgary’s selection of this classic comfort food is absolutely out of this world.
From high-end beef patties to glorious cheap burgers from a food truck, whether it’s breakfast, classic cheese, or covered in bacon, Calgary has every kind of burger you could dream of.
Here are some of the best burgers in Calgary.
Lil’ Empire Burger
Lil’ Empire Burger has two locations to get handhelds at, which means you have double the chance at locking down the deliciousness.
Address: 4321 1 Street SE, Calgary
Address: 1105 1 Ave NE, Calgary
Boogie’s Burgers
This is where diets go to die and you enter burger bliss guilt-free. From the fried mac ‘n’ cheese topped burger to fried mushrooms, and melted cheddar stacked on top of a double patty, you’ll ask to skip the lettuce.
Address: 908 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-230-7070
Address: 2129 33 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-2902
Clive Burger
A classic spot to head in YYC for a quality burger, be sure to eat it while it’s hot and get all the Clive sauce your heart desires on the side.
Address: 736 17 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-229-9224
Peters’ Drive-In
You can honestly never go wrong with Peters’ Drive-In. This spot serves fresh hamburger patties on slow-rising sponge dough topped with secret-recipe Peters’ sauce and fixings. Plus, there are so many milkshake options here.
Address: 219 – 16th Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-277-2747
Alley Burger
This much-loved handheld purveyor is officially back in action at its location on the west side of the Simmons Building at 618 Confluence Way SE.
Address: Simmons Building — 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary (west side)
Burger 320
Known for its signature branded-bun over-the-top burgers, shakes, and ice cream creations, this spot is perfect to satisfy your burger craving.
Address: 841 1 Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-515-0035
Iyycburg
Iyycburg is a great spot for no-fuss smash burgers and milkshakes that recently opened in Calgary, and you need to head in to grab some grub if you haven’t already.
Address: 19 Sunmills Drive SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-287-0011
N9NA Kitchen
This spot stuffs burgers with whatever your stomach desires. A must-try is the Nainalicious stuffed with pulled pork, aged cheddar, caramelized onions, and granny smith apples.
Address: 121 17 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-263-6355
Dairy Lane Cafe
This is the place where burgers can be breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a snack – no one is judging.
Address: 319 19 Street NW
Phone: 403-283-2497
Regrub
When it comes to epic burgers, Regrub can’t really be topped. This spot now has two locations where you can grab its over-the-top beefy creations.
Address: 625 11 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-475-2845
Address: 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
With files from Milena Petrovic.