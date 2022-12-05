Odd Burger, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast-food chains in the country, is finally set to open its first location this weekend.

Back in September of 2021, this chain announced it would be opening its first Western Canadian location. Alberta’s first outpost had aimed to open in YYC in the fall, and it looks like the time has finally come.

This new location at 1515-14th Street SW is all set to have its grand opening on Saturday, December 10.

In March 2022, the popular franchise signed an area representative agreement with SGE to bring 36 additional locations to Alberta and British Columbia within the next seven years.

This is a major first step in the rollout.

To celebrate, there will be half-priced Crispy Chicken available, and the first 30 customers will receive a free swag bag.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The most popular burger on the menu is called the Famous Burger, a double-decker play on a Big Mac with house-made chickpea patties, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and special sauce.

There will also be 40 new locations popping up in Ontario over the next four years, and one opening soon in Edmonton.

This is a hot new spot, so whether you’re vegan or not, you’ll definitely want to check out this place.

Odd Burger Calgary

Address: 1515 – 14th Street SW, Calgary

