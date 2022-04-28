10 best breweries in Calgary to grab a delicious bite to eat

They’re always a great place to chill on a patio or enjoy a beer, but sometimes you just want some amazing brewery food.

Calgary has a number of craft breweries you have to try at least once in your life, but many of them also have some of our favourite food menus.

There’s only so much time to try all of the fantastic beers in YYC, let alone all of the food menus at these breweries.

Lucky for you, we know the best spots to check out for whatever kind of beer, atmosphere, and food menu you’re in the mood for.

These are the ten best spots in Calgary for the best brewery food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ol’ Beautiful Brewing co (@ol_beautifulbrewingco)

The Okami Kasu Japanese Ale here is one of the most popular beers in the city, and the food pairs perfectly with it. There is an A1 Burrito truck-style vendor right in the taproom, providing patrons with burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and more.

Address: 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Best Brewing & Distilling (@lastbestbrew)

This eatery has a huge space, an intimate outdoor patio, and a large food menu that’s as good as any pub you’ll find in Calgary. There’s also a weekend brunch if you’re feeling like a Sunday funday.

Address: 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mixtape (@mixtapeyyc)

The food at 88 changes all the time, but it’s always amazing. The popular pizza spot Noble Pie used to operate out of the space, but now, guests can dig into Con Mi Tacos and Mixtape sandwiches.

Address: 2600 Portland Street SE #1070, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabin Brewing Company (@cabinbrewing)

We love Cabin’s beer can designs and decor, but their beer and food menu is our favourite. There are charcuterie plates here, great for sharing at the long tables, New Zealand steak pies, cabin dogs, and chips and salsa.

Address: 505 36th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Empire 🍔 (@lilempireburger)

There’s some pretty cool brewery food in this taproom, like the salty string cheese, but the real hero here is Lil’ Empire. They’re some of the best burgers in YYC, and these two are lucky to have each other.

Address: 4323 1st Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Citizen Brewing Company (@citizenbrewingcompany)

Head Chef Brian Diamond has created a pretty rad pub-style menu at this brewery, with burgers, fries, salads, and more. We definitely recommend checking out the weekend breakfast. The stuffed French Toast is made with ricotta-stuffed brioche, preserved Saskatoon berries, maple syrup, and a side of hash browns.

Address: 227 35th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inner City Brewing Company (@innercitybrewing)

This hiply designed brewpub and taproom has a fantastic food menu offering a ton of chef-driven eats. There are some unbelievable versions of wings, taquitos, burgers, wraps, hot dogs, and more here to try. The hard part is choosing which to order.

Address: 820 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prairie Dog Brewing & BBQ (@prairiedogbeer)

A fun spot for the whole family, Prairie Dog, has a wide variety of craft beer, cider, mead, cocktails, soda, pop, juices, and more. There’s also a ton of sandwiches, burgers, Appies, and most of all, a wide selection of BBQ meats.

Address: 105D 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trolley 5 Brewpub (@trolley_5)

This industrial-style space with outdoor seating has multiple patio floors, making it a go-to spot on the Red Mile. Guests can enjoy house-brewed beers, plus a huge brewery food menu that includes burgers, pizza, and BBQ.

Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rising Tides Taproom (@risingtides.taproom)

This new taproom aims to be a safe space for everyone in a beautiful room with coastal vibes, a local connection, and a great selection of craft beers. The menu includes homemade wraps, sandwiches, and fancy antipasto and charcuterie plates.

Address: 4545 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Instagram