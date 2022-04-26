The Deane House, one of Calgary’s most picturesque dining spaces, has its second annual Rosé and Croquet Garden Party.

The popular summer soiree was a huge hit last time, and there are big things in store for this year’s event.

The season’s party will be held on June 22, and early-bird tickets went on sale today.

With live music, performances, food, and drinks, this fashionable experience is one-of-a-kind for Calgary.

Find your very best garden party hat and matching outfit to get in the mood of the evening. There’s even a grand prize for best dressed.

Canapés from Deane House and River Café, two of the best restaurants in the city, are more than enough reasons to grab tickets to this event. There’s even a rosé cart.

In addition to that, this year will also showcase a whimsical croquet tournament, live jazz with Zoe Theodorou, and a set by DJ Joanna Magik.

This garden party is also a fundraising event for YW Canada, a charity that provides preventive and restorative services to more than 5,500 women and their families each year.

This is an intimate and fun event, so don’t wait too long to grab your tickets!

Rosé and Croquet Garden Party

Where: Deane House – 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

When: June 22, 2022, from 6 pm to 10 pm

Price: Early Bird – CA $218.28

