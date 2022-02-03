Con Mi Taco: DIY Mexican food kits are perfect for the Super Bowl
Operating out of Meat and Bread in the Grain Exchange Building, Con Mi Taco has been serving up some of the city’s best Mexican food and tacos on select nights of the week.
The tortillas are made with corn ground by hand in the morning. They are made-to-order, and then hand-pressed. The space only seats about 20 people, so spots to sit are in very high demand, but it fills the room with electricity that feels fun and exciting.
For this year’s Super Bowl, Con Mi Taco is allowing people to bring that same energy right into their own homes.
Available for pre-order right now, Con Mi Taco is selling do-it-yourself taco kits, nacho kits, and a margarita bar, ready to pick up on February 13 for the big game.
There are many ways to tailor these kits to your preferred tastes, but these are the three options for the Con Mi Taco Super Bowl DIY kits.
DIY Taco Bar
This spread of 40 different homemade corn tortilla shells comes with all the sides and fixings to make your perfect taco, from scratch-made salsas, sauces, and condiments. There are five different protein options to choose from — al pastor pork, birria beef), chicken, shrimp, or vegetarian — and you’ll get to choose three for your spread.
Feeds four to six people
Price: $150
DIY Chilaquiles Nacho Kit
Like the tacos, this nacho kit comes with scratch-made salsas, sauces, and condiments to go with your choice of al pastor pork, birria beef), chicken, shrimp, or vegetarian protein topping. For the chips used on these nachos, the kitchen team here mills the corn daily and are made to order right before you pick them up.
Price: $30 or $50 (two sizes)
DIY Margarita Bar
