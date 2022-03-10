Eighty-Eight Brewing Company, a very popular brewery in Calgary, has some super exciting events in Edmonton in the next few weeks.

Named after the 1988 Olympics that were hosted in Calgary, the Eighty-Eight Taproom has three different exciting events planned for Edmonton.

As one of the best breweries in Calgary, this venture into Edmonton is an interesting one. This will allow people in both cities to try the colourfully labelled and delicious beer that has made this place so special.

These are the three events by Eighty-Eight Brewing coming soon to Edmonton.

Dance Factory Release Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eighty-Eight Brewing Company (@eightyeightbrewco)

This fun event is commemorating the launch of a new collaboration beer with The Common in Edmonton. Come here to be the first to try the all-new Dance Factory — a Dry Hopped Juicy Sour. There will be two live music events at the party for you to dance and party to, and you can choose one of the two or both. The Rhythm of Cruelty show is a post-punk show from 7 pm to 10 pm, and the Overland electronic set goes from 10 pm to 2 am.

When: March 19 from 7 pm to 2am

Where: The Common – 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Price: $10

Eighty-Eight x Smokey Bear Beer Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smokey Bear (@smokeybearyeg)

No city rivalry here. Eighty-Eight is an amazing brewery from Calgary, and Smokey Bear is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton. This collab dinner is a 5-course menu, with an option of Eighty-Eight beer pairings that you should absolutely go for.

When: March 18 from 5 pm to late

Where: Smokey Bear – 8223 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $55

Flight Club Speakeasy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Station On Jasper (@stationonjasper)

We just broke the first rule of Flight Club Speakeasy, so we will continue to talk about it. This “secretive” event is in just a few weeks at the start of April and will be the first pop-up event for this new concept from Station on Jasper. This new concept will be a craft beer speakeasy using experimental beers, with Eighty-Eight Brewing being the first to collab in the space.

When: April 1 to 5 at 7 pm

Where: Station on Jasper – 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $10