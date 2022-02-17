The Banquet Bar is opening its first location Calgary in March

Opening this March is the first Calgary location for The Banquet, a premium dive bar known for killer cocktails, great bar food, and fun games to play.

The Banquet is an exciting new addition to the University District, which has become one of the most vibrant communities in Calgary.

OEB and the new Village Ice Cream location just opened in this community, opening soon is the next outpost for Canadian Brewhouse and the swanky new Borough Bar and Grill.

Banquet serves up a custom-built food menu, signature cocktails, and over 30 beers on tap, and to go perfectly with the food and drink is all of the fun and games this dive bar offers.

The food menu, beer list, and daily deals are fantastic here, but it’s the games that make this space just a blast. Kids are welcome until 8 pm for a fun family lunch or dinner and after that, it’s time for the adults to let loose.

Nights out here are going to be next level.

Details about what the Calgary spot will look like and what fun and games it will include are still being worked out, but if the current Fort McMurray location is any indication, this will be a premier place for entertainment in Calgary.

That original location has an amazing rooftop patio, a bowling alley, a full-size Price is Right wheel, shuffleboard, billiards, and more.

With a stunning new location opening soon in Edmonton’s exciting Ice District, chances are this new spot might be even bigger and better than the original.

The official opening date for this highly anticipated new bar to Calgary hasn’t been announced yet, so stay tuned for updates.

The Banquet Bar

Where: University District

Instagram