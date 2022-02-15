Ask anyone in Saskatoon what the best pizza in town is, and they’re likely to say Wow Pizza.

With two much-loved locations in Saskatoon, this spot for amazing pizza, wings, nachos, and more just opened a third location yesterday in Calgary.

This new Calgary outpost for the popular pizza franchise can be found at South Trail Crossing.

The atmosphere of Wow Pizza is inviting and modern, with innovative and extremely delicious pizzas.

Classics seemed to have been designed to be new and exciting, like the crispy charred pepperoni and the five cheese topped with bocconcini, fresh basil, and more.

Traditional is a great way to go, but it’s the creative pizza recipes that have people here saying “wow.”

Pizzas like the butter chicken, aioli steak, achari chicken, and lemon pepper paneer feel like fun explorations into everyone’s favourite food.

This newly opened joint also has three pasta options, four different kinds of pizza bread, plenty of salads, desserts, and amazing sides, like the boneless chicken bites and donair dunkers.

An official opening date has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned for more updates on this new Calgary pizza spot.

Wow Pizza – Calgary

Address: 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

