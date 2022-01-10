Even in the middle of a cold snap, Calgarians get excited about ice cream.

That’s probably because we have some really incredible places to get ice cream in Calgary, with Village Ice Cream being a common favourite.

Village Ice Cream just had the grand opening of their new University District location on January 8 with all the flavours you know and love.

Visitors can grab a cold treat in one of their handmade waffle cones or served up in a bowl. Flavours like Two Hills Earl Grey, North 49 Honeyberry, and Toasted Coconut are all made with local, artisanal, small-batch, or handmade ingredients. As with any location, expect amazing seasonal and non-dairy flavours as well.

Maximum occupancy is in effect, and indoor seating is currently closed.

This new Village Ice Cream is excited to establish roots in this growing community, so say goodbye to any Monday blues with a couple scoops of yummy ice cream.

Village Ice Cream – University Ave

Address: 4019 University Ave NW, Calgary

