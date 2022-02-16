All types of hybrid desserts have been a trend for years, and the QQ Mochi Croffle is a combination of three of our favourite treats into one.

The QQ Mochi Croffle, launching tomorrow out of Chewgurt Yummy YYC, is a croissant mixed with a waffle that’s also stuffed with mochi.

Handcrafted and made in-house every day, these mochi croffles are an entirely original creation.

Mochi is a doughy treat made from sweet rice, giving it a uniquely chewy, smooth, and elastic texture. The consistency goes perfectly with the flaky dough of a croissant and the crispy outer edges of a waffle.

Flavours like Oreo, matcha, and original mochi will all be available in croffle form. It’s a no-mess, freshly baked handheld good that’s fun to order, taste, and take pictures of.

These one-of-a-kind desserts will be sold out of the very popular Chewgurt Yummy YYC here in Calgary. This spot specializes in yogurt based alternatives to bubble tea, with added chewy toppings.

This was the first store to offer purple rice yogurt drinks in the city, and it’s now the first and only spot to grab one of these mochi-stuffed croffles.

Whether you like croissants more than waffles or the other way around, or have never tried mochi at all, this sweet culinary invention sounds like it’s going to be even better than the sum of its already delicious parts.

Be one of the first people to try this exciting new treat when it officially launches tomorrow.

QQ Mochi Croffle

Address: 1224 Centre Street N, Calgary

Instagram