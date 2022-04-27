Bea’s Cafe has an exciting event next week on May the 4th.

To most people, this is a date like another other, but to Star Wars fans, it means much more.

For the entire “May The Fourth Be With You Star Wars Day,” Bea’s Cafe will be offering 50% off entire orders to anyone wearing any Star Wars item.

This popular Inglewood cafe has a fantastic all-day breakfast and lunch menu after 11 am. We are talking dishes like carrot cake French Toast, tuna grilled cheese on housemade sourdough, gringas, and four different kinds of bennies — to name just a few.

And, of course, there is a fantastic coffee, tea, and espresso bar.

So put on your best Star Wars shirt (or Stormtrooper costume) and head down to Bea’s next week.

Bea’s Cafe is open from 9 am to 3 pm. However, on May 4, Cruz Tacos will be running a pop-up restaurant available to check out from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Chef Troy of Cruz Tacos will be serving up some of the best authentic tacos in Calgary.

The Cruz team will also have some seriously delicious goods to bring home to help you celebrate Cinco De Mayo the very next day. You can never have too much Mexican food.

Cruz Taco family taco kits, freshly prepared salsas, and homemade tortilla chips are just a handful of items you can grab.

Go for the Star Wars discount, the taco pop-up, or both…you can’t lose.

Bea’s Cafe – Star Wars Day

Where: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

When: May 4, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm, Cruz Tacos from 4 pm to 7 pm

Instagram