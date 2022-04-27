The Banquet Bar, a premium dive bar known for killer cocktails, excellent bar food, and fun games to play, opened in Calgary today.

The Banquet Bar is an exciting new addition to the University District, which has become one of the most vibrant communities in Calgary.

OEB and the new Village Ice Cream location just opened in this community; opening soon is the next outpost for Canadian Brewhouse and the swanky new Borough Bar and Grill.

Banquet serves up a custom-built food menu, signature cocktails, and over 30 beers on tap, and to go perfectly with the food and drink is all of the fun and games this dive bar offers.

The food menu, beer list, and daily deals are fantastic here, but the games make this space just a blast. Kids are welcome until 8 pm for a fun family lunch or dinner, and after that, it’s time for the adults to let loose.

Nights out here will be next level, and it’s bound to become a premier place for entertainment in Calgary.

Not only is there a fantastic rooftop patio on the outside, but inside, there’s also a bowling alley, a full-size Price Is Right wheel, shuffleboard, billiards, and more.

With a stunning new location opening soon in Edmonton’s exciting Ice District, this new spot will be even bigger and better than the original.

This grand opening has been a highly anticipated one, so make sure to check it out, play some games, and have an incredible night out.

The Banquet Bar

Where: University District – #220, 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary

