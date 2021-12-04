9 new restaurants in Banff worth visiting

Banff has it all: incredible vistas, fresh mountain air, a plethora of activities, and mouth-wateringly good restaurants.

A number of new eateries have popped up in the mountain town over the past year or so, proving that a few good things did come as a result of the pandemic.

Restaurants that joined Banff’s roster serve everything from sushi to pizza, pasta to eggs Benedict on bannock, and Japanese snacks to chocolatey desserts. Cocktail lounges, drool-worthy bakeries, a teahouse, and a craft brewery (which also offers incredible food) round out the offerings.

Next time you’re in Banff, you’ve gotta check out a few of these spots. Or, make a foodie staycation of it and visit them all!

Here are nine new restaurants worth visiting in Banff.

While Three Bears is technically a brewery – and they definitely produce some amazing beer – their restaurant serves up meals that are worthy of a fine-dining experience. You won’t find greasy pub food at this spot, and the menu spans everything from Mediterranean Chicken Bowls to Lamb Ribs to a Crab Doughnut. Three Bears also offers elevated classics like Cheesy Waffle Fries, A Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Smash Burgers.

The space draws inspiration from the national park itself, bringing the outdoors in with plenty of natural wood, trees, woodland creature decor, and skylights. There’s even a retractable roof for the summer months, making you feel like you’re outside even if you’re not on the brewery’s patio.

Pro tip: try Three Bears’ Infusers, which is the brewery’s beer mixed with an ever-changing feature of local ingredients, left to steep in an infusion chamber.

Address: 205 Bear Street, Banff

Phone: 403-985-8038

Facebook | Instagram

An “izakaya” is a type of Japanese bar where a variety of small dishes and snacks are served to accompany a cocktail menu, and Shoku definitely delivers. Along with sake, beer and wine, the eatery has an extensive menu of unique, handcrafted beverages, such as the Saketini, Saigon 75, and Mango Togarashi Mojito. The food menu is just as innovative, offering up snacks, deep-fried and grilled items, bao buns, sushi, and much more.

With Japanese-inspired decor and a vibe that’s both upscale and casual, you can join a group of friends at one of Shoku’s tables or enjoy date night in one of their private booths. Whether you stop in for an appetizer and a drink or enjoy a full meal, you’re sure to be satisfied.

Address: 304 Caribou Street, Banff

Phone: 403-985-1112

Facebook | Instagram

Bringing together the feel of a Banff ski lodge with a Japanese karaoke bar, Hello Sunshine might just be one of the most unique restaurants in Banff. The restaurant dishes up sushi, ramen, and Japanese barbecue, and other options like Cheeseburger Gyoza, Crispy Nori Chips and Dip, and Sweet Potato Salad.

Enjoy the atmosphere of the main restaurant space, or opt for a more private experience with Hello Sunshine’s bookable karaoke rooms or the “tiny bar,” which only seats six people and boasts exclusive drink options such as the Seville Orange & Apricot Chaplin.

Address: 208 Wolf Street, Banff

Phone: 403-985-7225

Facebook | Instagram

With plush seating, patterned wallpaper, an extensive bar, and a stage for live music and performances, The Radiant exudes luxurious speakeasy vibes right on Banff Avenue. The menu features everything from cocktails and snacks to dinner, indulgent desserts and nightcap drinks, and, according to their website, The Radiant welcomes “all adventures.”

The front of the establishment shows off a brightly lit restaurant space, while patrons can opt to head towards the back of The Radiant for a speakeasy lounge experience. From intimate evenings to lively events, The Radiant seems to offer a little bit of everything. The venue’s stage hosts drag shows, improv, live music, burlesque, and open mic nights.

Address: #101 – 111 Banff Avenue, Banff

Phone: 403-985-0730

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Walk through the door of The Uprising and you’ll instantly be hungry for everything on their menu. Pastries and bread are brought in from The Uprising Craft Bakery in Canmore, using the Banff cafe as a retail space to bring delicious meals to those in the Rockies.

Try a light pastry, or go for a jam-packed sandwich instead, and pair it with a beverage from the full-serve espresso bar. The bake shop has limited in-store seating, but you can also take your meal to go and fuel up for a day of adventuring in and around Banff.

Address: 202 Banff Avenue, Banff

Facebook | Instagram

Calgarians will be familiar with UNA’s delicious pizzas, and now diners can find the popular restaurant’s food in Banff – and everything tastes better in the mountains, right? The space features plenty of mirrors, murals, and communal seating as well as cozy tables, and offers the UNA menu you know and love.

Try the Tiki and 4-Maggi pizza, or go for a location-exclusive menu item, the Banff Ave Pizza (house-made smoked bacon, fennel sausage, smoked mozzarella, maple syrup, and cracked pepper). There are plenty of salad, pasta, and other “not-pizza” options on the menu as well, and a wide array of drinks to pair your meal with, including the Upbeat Wheat beer – a collab between UNA and Calgary-based brewery Trolley 5.

Address: 202 Caribou Street, Banff

Phone: 403-453-1183

Facebook | Instagram

While this isn’t a restaurant, a foodie getaway to Banff wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Jolene’s Tea House. The locally owned organic tea company is located in the historic Crag Cabin on Bear Street, reminiscent of a real-life tea house like you’d find while hiking in the national park.

All of Jolene’s teas are hand-blended right in Banff, and are used in a number of cocktails and beverage offerings at restaurants and destinations across the Rockies. Along with beautifully packaged teas, Jolene’s offers a variety of tea accessories and other local goodies to add to your self-care routine.

Fun fact: Jolene Brewster herself was the Calgary Stampede Queen in 2000.

Address: 211A Bear Street, Banff

Phone: 403-985-5500

Facebook | Instagram

The recently renovated restaurant at Buffalo Mountain Lodge has launched as a bold new concept: The Prow. The eatery brings diners mouth-watering local cuisine in an approachable way, and guests will see plenty of variety in menu options and price points.

With luxe, creamy made-in-house pastas, game meats, and shareable options, Banff restaurant-goers are practically guaranteed to leave The Prow full and happy (bonus points if you’re staying at the lodge and don’t have to roll yourself back into downtown). Creative cocktails, an extensive wine list, and some local brews on tap give guests something delicious to wash down their meal with.

Address: Buffalo Mountain Lodge (700 Tunnel Mountain Road, Banff)

Phone: 403-760-4484

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

The Juniper’s food is outdone only by the incredible view from the restaurant. Located at the Juniper Hotel, the bistro serves up brunch, dinner, dessert, and drinks, so you’re covered for all hours of the day.

Cozy up and enjoy your meal while taking in a stunning view of the surrounding forest and mountains. With breakfast menu items ranging from granola and avocado toast to Shakshuka, Stuffed French Toast, and Eggs Benedict served on bannock, and dinner options such as the Beet Burger, Mushroom Gnocchi, and Alberta Beef Short Rib, restaurant goers won’t be disappointed — by the food or the vistas.

Address: The Juniper Hotel (1 Juniper Way, Banff)

Phone: 403-763-6219

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter