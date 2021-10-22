FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Una Pizza + Wine announces opening date for Banff location

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Oct 22 2021, 10:55 pm
Una Pizza + Wine announces opening date for Banff location
Rendering of UNA Banff (@unacalgary/Instagram)

One of Calgary’s all-time favourite pizza joints, Una Pizza + Wine, has announced an opening date for its brand new location.

The popular purveyor, known for its Californian-influenced thin-crust pizzas and hand-picked wines, announced that its anticipated Banff location would be opening to the public on October 27 at 11:30 am.

Once it launches, UNA Banff will be open daily from 11:30 am to 11 pm from dine-in and takeaway. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNA Pizza + Wine (@unacalgary)

Una Pizza + Wine — Banff

Address: 201 Caribou Street, Banff

Instagram

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT