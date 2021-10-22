Una Pizza + Wine announces opening date for Banff location
Oct 22 2021, 10:55 pm
One of Calgary’s all-time favourite pizza joints, Una Pizza + Wine, has announced an opening date for its brand new location.
The popular purveyor, known for its Californian-influenced thin-crust pizzas and hand-picked wines, announced that its anticipated Banff location would be opening to the public on October 27 at 11:30 am.
Once it launches, UNA Banff will be open daily from 11:30 am to 11 pm from dine-in and takeaway.
Una Pizza + Wine — Banff
Address: 201 Caribou Street, Banff