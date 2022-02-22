When cold months have you wishing you were under Mexico’s sun, or the summertime has you in a mood for a great Calgary patio, you can always find margaritas to sip on.

After all, when life gives you limes, margaritas must be made.

Here are seven great places in Calgary where you can drink margaritas.

With 10 different fruit-licious varieties on the menu, including guava, mango, blood orange, strawberry rhubarb, and chilli-coconut, this would be the cheapest trip you’ve ever taken to Mexico. Order options also include half jugs.

Address: #2 2116 4th Street SW, Calgary

The bartenders here make a classic margarita that’ll have you reordering one after the other. Made with Casamigos Blanco, Cointreau, and simple syrup with coarse grey sea salt coating the rim, these refreshing cocktails are punctuated with a wedge of lime.

Address: 1005 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

If you’re not feeling as enthusiastic as you should, get out there and grab a margarita at this themed bar. Tropical lives up to their name with their margarita flavours — coconut, mango, guava and classic citrus.

Address: 1424 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Have a sip of summer by ordering up the cherry, watermelon (made with fresh watermelon), or their sweet and spicy pineapple serrano margarita that’ll have you saying, “hola amigos!” in no time. Hop in for half hour from 3 pm to 5 pm every day for $5 margaritas.

Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 8545 broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 1140 Kensington Road NW, CALGARY

Order up the must-try Mezcalgarita made with Pelotón de la Muerte mezcal, Cointreau crowned with an herb-salted rim and garnished with a wedge of lime. Start Mondays off right with $5 classic margaritas available all day.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

This pop-up taco spot in The Grain Exchange building is like a Mexican speakeasy that specializes in hand-made tortillas and amazing margaritas. There are more than 10 traditional and original margaritas here made with freshly squeezed lime juice, like the tamarind, mango habanero, or the blood orange flavours.

Address: 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

