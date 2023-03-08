It is going to feel 25°C warmer next week in Calgary

In what will surprise absolutely no one who lives here, we are in for another wild temperature swing with the forecast predicting warmer weather in Calgary next week.

It has been an unseasonably cold start to March, so it’s no surprise we are seeing warmer temperatures on the Calgary forecast. But this is quite the jump.

Earlier this week, the temperature dipped to -20°C. If you were holding out hope that things would improve sooner rather than later, you will be rewarded early next week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the daytime high for Tuesday is 5°C. That means that in the span of eight days, we will see a 25°C shift in Calgary.

That may seem like a lot, but it isn’t even the biggest swing Calgary has seen THIS YEAR.

At the end of January, we had two 30°C swings.

This most recent jump in Calgary is really just a course correction. The average high for this time of year is 3°C, so we are just going from unseasonably cold to normal.

But with all the extreme weather we have seen in Calgary this winter, we will absolutely welcome normal with open arms.