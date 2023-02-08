Calgary is one of the snowiest cities in Canada so far this winter

When you hear Calgary and winter, you think of hefty snowfall, and this winter, we are doing some numbers in the snow department.

According to The Weather Network, Calgary had received a solid 109 centimetres of snow up until February 6, 2023, landing in fourth place for the snowiest cities in Canada over the 2022-2023 seasonal snowfall period.

Ottawa leads the pack of major cities in Canada, receiving a whopping 211 centimetres of snow, followed by Montreal with 176 centimetres and St. John’s at 134 centimetres.

You might also like: "Put it in the bank": Alberta lottery winner has no major plans for windfall

Puppy love: "The Last of Us" star adopted a dog while filming in Calgary

"It's incredible": A "The Last of Us" star just gushed about her time in Alberta

Our friends to the north in Edmonton are way down on the list, receiving just 52 centimetres of snow this season. Even Vancouver has accumulated more snow than they have!

The Weather Network added that snowfall is far from over in Alberta, stating that “many weather stations record peak snowfall amounts in March.”

Calgary was also singled out in the report, adding that YYC can “look forward to even more snow as nearly half of the city’s seasonal snowfall is yet to come.”