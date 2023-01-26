Calgary temperatures to drop by almost 30°C this weekend

We have enjoyed some spring-like weather to start 2023, but that is going to change quickly in Calgary with temperatures set for a major drop.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the high for Thursday is expected to be 7°C. As we said, spring-like weather.

Well, by the time Saturday night rolls around the low is expected to hit -21°C. A heart-breaking 28° swing in just a couple of days.

That 0°C on Friday is a little misleading as well. The wind chill is expected to feel like -14°C during the afternoon, so the chill is coming even quicker than we thought.

And to add insult to injury, it is expected to snow for much of that stretch as well.

It is supposed to get better in Calgary heading into next week, with temperatures rising back up to -5°C by Tuesday.

This comes after an unseasonably warm stretch in YYC. The average high for January 26 in the city is -2.6°C, so we are almost 10°C higher than normal.

Overall, the weather this winter has been a little rough with Calgary getting dumped on a few times.

But we’d much rather that than temps almost 25°C LOWER than average.

The good news is, it isn’t supposed to be nearly as bad as our friends out east in Toronto have had it.