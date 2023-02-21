Winter hits Calgary hard with -30°C temps and 30 cm of snow expected (PHOTOS)

If you have been on a road, had to go outside, or simply existed in the city for the last 24 hours, you know winter weather is back in Calgary.

On Family Day, Calgary got 12 cm of snow, which continued into Tuesday and has caused big problems on Calgary roads.

As you can see, the roads were not kind to buses this morning. The Calgary Board of Education didn’t even try to send school buses out today.

School buses are NOT running today (Feb. 21) but CBE schools remain open. If your child will not be attending classes please contact your school’s attendance line to report the absence.

Calgary Transit express routes & regular routes are running but may be significantly delayed. — Calgary Board of Education (@yyCBEdu) February 21, 2023

And, of course, the weather is no picnic for our four-legged friends who still need a bit of time outside.

This much snow has fallen in #yyc pic.twitter.com/FJC4JNyxgl — Nature Labs (@NatureLabsCA) February 21, 2023

According to Calgary Weather records, yesterday was the wettest February 20 in over 60 years.

With 11.7mm of precipitation, yesterday was #Calgary‘s wettest February day in more than 60 years, since Feb 21st, 1961. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/PTBHLeCDQ0 — Calgary Weather Records❄ (@YYC_Weather) February 21, 2023

Calgarians took to social media to share images of the amount of snow that fell on Monday.

On top of all of that, it is really cold in Calgary. And that is going to stay a problem for a bit, as there are no plans for it to get warmer until the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts the wind chill will get down to -30°C at points on Tuesday. It is expected to stay cold until the weekend.

Calgary is still under a snowfall warning with as much as 30 cm of snow expected to fall.

Of course, in true Calgary fashion, things are expected to turn around by Saturday with a high of 3°C.