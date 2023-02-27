Calgary was treated to an amazing Northern Lights show last night (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

If you had your eyes on the sky on Sunday night in Calgary, you were given quite the treat as the Northern Lights were extremely visible.

The breathtaking display is something we don’t normally get in the city, but Calgarians got the full experience last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@cstsmith)

There were a lot of lucky people who were awake to see one of the clearest displays we’ve ever seen in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@cstsmith)

Northern lights seen in Calgary, Canada！👍✌️🥳😇 pic.twitter.com/Kp2TkDeju5 — Leo Chung (@LeoChun95682233) February 27, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaís Nucci (@tha_nucci)

If you missed out on it this time around, Aurora Max posts updates and alerts on its Facebook so you never miss this amazing display again.

And before you head out, you can check out the sky conditions here to make sure Mother Nature will cooperate with you to get the best views possible.

The Canadian government has plenty of resources regarding the Northern Lights and how best to study the Aurora Borealis.